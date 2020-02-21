Rakon (RKN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.11 Million

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Rakon has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001309 BTC on major exchanges. Rakon has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and $2.11 million worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018281 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00275299 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000689 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Rakon

RKN is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,857 tokens. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Rakon

Rakon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

