Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) has trended positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Randstad earned a news impact score of 2.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJF remained flat at $$57.85 during midday trading on Friday. Randstad has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average is $55.30.

About Randstad

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

