Rapids (RPD) Market Capitalization Achieves $812,148.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Rapids has a market cap of $812,148.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded 19% higher against the dollar. One Rapids token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.63 or 0.02984839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00228286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00143436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,333,116,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,034,354,354 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

