Ravencoin (RVN) Price Down 23% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $170.59 million and $14.24 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.37 or 0.02962249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00227852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00142815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,565,135,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, QBTC, Cryptohub, Graviex, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, IDCM, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.