Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF)

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 64.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised Canfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities raised Canfor to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of CFPZF traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

