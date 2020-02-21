Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Re/Max has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Re/Max has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Re/Max to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Re/Max stock traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.25. Re/Max has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMAX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

