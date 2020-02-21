Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:RECI remained flat at $GBX 171.50 ($2.26) during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.38 million and a PE ratio of 12.99. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 176 ($2.32). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 171.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50.

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

