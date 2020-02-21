Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/7/2020 – Evoqua Water Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

2/5/2020 – Evoqua Water Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Evoqua Water Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

2/4/2020 – Evoqua Water Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

1/15/2020 – Evoqua Water Technologies is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 787,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.69.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $197,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,916 shares of company stock worth $792,070. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6,654.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after buying an additional 780,157 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4,167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 496,227 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,409,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 488,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,475,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after purchasing an additional 250,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,126,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

