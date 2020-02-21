Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tate & Lyle (TATE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tate & Lyle (LON: TATE):

2/10/2020 – Tate & Lyle had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 795 ($10.46) to GBX 810 ($10.66). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Tate & Lyle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 720 ($9.47) price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Tate & Lyle was downgraded by analysts at Investec to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2020 – Tate & Lyle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of LON TATE traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 788.40 ($10.37). The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 787.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 737.44. Tate & Lyle PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 662.80 ($8.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 811.40 ($10.67).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

