Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cameco (CCJ)

2/20/2020 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

2/10/2020 – Cameco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Cameco was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/3/2020 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of CCJ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.93. 199,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,180. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. Cameco Corp has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.59 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 10,895.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1,130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

