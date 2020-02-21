Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GTHX):
- 2/18/2020 – G1 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 2/10/2020 – G1 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/6/2020 – G1 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/1/2020 – G1 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/28/2020 – G1 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 1/21/2020 – G1 Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.
- 1/8/2020 – G1 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/8/2020 – G1 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “
- 1/7/2020 – G1 Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $51.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/2/2020 – G1 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/27/2019 – G1 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/27/2019 – G1 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
GTHX stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,404. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $724.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4,953.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.