Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HSBC (HSBA)

2/20/2020 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 644 ($8.47) to GBX 600 ($7.89). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – HSBC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/19/2020 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at DZ Bank AG from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – HSBC was given a new GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/18/2020 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 790 ($10.39) price target on the stock.

2/17/2020 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – HSBC was given a new GBX 860 ($11.31) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 635 ($8.35) price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – HSBC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 655 ($8.62) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 635 ($8.35).

2/7/2020 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 865 ($11.38) to GBX 860 ($11.31). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 510 ($6.71) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 540 ($7.10).

2/3/2020 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 530 ($6.97). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – HSBC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/20/2020 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

1/15/2020 – HSBC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – HSBC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.37) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 600 ($7.89).

1/14/2020 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. They now have a GBX 580 ($7.63) price target on the stock.

HSBC stock traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 561 ($7.38). The company had a trading volume of 23,328,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 580.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 594.97. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05). The company has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.73%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

