Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RB. DZ Bank reduced their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,598.24 ($86.80).

RB stock opened at GBX 6,432 ($84.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,251.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,145.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

