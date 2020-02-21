ReddCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $56,240.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Bleutrade, Bisq and C-Patex. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $28.37 million and approximately $56,240.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.01113784 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00050986 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024315 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00206684 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007840 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00066986 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004484 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Bleutrade, BiteBTC, Bittrex and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.