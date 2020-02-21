RefToken Price Hits $0.19 (REF)

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 88.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, RefToken has traded down 54.9% against the U.S. dollar. RefToken has a market cap of $193,706.00 and $53.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RefToken token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00481144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $636.33 or 0.06565772 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00068969 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027738 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005127 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010318 BTC.

RefToken Token Profile

RefToken is a token. It was first traded on September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RefToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RefToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

