Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $29,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. State Street Corp raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,292,000 after purchasing an additional 96,059 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after buying an additional 661,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,955,000 after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $906,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RS traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,692. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.33. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

