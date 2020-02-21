Remme Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Remme has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $126,315.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, DEx.top and Kuna. During the last seven days, Remme has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00049098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00492832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.46 or 0.06548510 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00068626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027706 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005093 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Remme’s official website is remme.io. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, IDEX, Hotbit, DEx.top, Gate.io and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

