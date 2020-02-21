Ren Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Ren token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000654 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network, Tidex and DDEX. During the last seven days, Ren has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $54.04 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00491338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.99 or 0.06544455 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00068659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027745 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005136 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010303 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,903,651 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Binance, Huobi Global, IDEX, Tidex, DDEX, Kyber Network and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

