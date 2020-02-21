Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nordic American Tanker Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Nordic American Tanker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the shipping company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.97 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $3.36 on Friday. Nordic American Tanker has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.76 million, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,613,000 after buying an additional 54,932 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 399,240 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 775.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 1,200,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 173,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter worth about $5,493,000. Institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

