Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,820,000 after buying an additional 186,004 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,967,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,855,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 373,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 130,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.