Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 21st (CFPZF, CGJTF, EEX, EGAN, EPR, FATE, FCFS, FCPT, FIVN, FLGT)

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $132.00 target price on the stock.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. organizes business to business trade shows. The Company operates live events as well as offers other marketing services, including digital media and print publications. It serves sports, technology, jewelry, construction and other sectors primarily in the United States. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California. “

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

