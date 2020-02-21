Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BT Group – CLASS A (BT.A)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON: BT.A) recently:

2/18/2020 – BT Group – CLASS A had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 165 ($2.17). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 165 ($2.17).

2/10/2020 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/7/2020 – BT Group – CLASS A had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 175 ($2.30). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/4/2020 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/4/2020 – BT Group – CLASS A had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 157 ($2.07) to GBX 146 ($1.92). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – BT Group – CLASS A had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 240 ($3.16). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – BT Group – CLASS A was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 225 ($2.96).

1/29/2020 – BT Group – CLASS A had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 169 ($2.22) to GBX 157 ($2.07). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/21/2020 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/16/2020 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/10/2020 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/9/2020 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/9/2020 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/6/2020 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 169 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – BT Group – CLASS A was given a new GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A was given a new GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A was given a new GBX 169 ($2.22) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on the stock.

12/23/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A was given a new GBX 169 ($2.22) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

LON:BT.A opened at GBX 155.22 ($2.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19. BT Group – CLASS A has a one year low of GBX 153.80 ($2.02) and a one year high of GBX 235.15 ($3.09). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 172.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 182.74.

In related news, insider Simon Lowth acquired 106,856 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

