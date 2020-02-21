Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Imax (IMAX)

Imax (NYSE: IMAX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/20/2020 – Imax had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Imax was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Imax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

2/4/2020 – Imax had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Imax had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

1/29/2020 – Imax had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $28.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Imax was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

IMAX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,943. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. Imax Corp has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. Imax had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imax Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Imax news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Imax by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imax by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Imax by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 189,858 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imax by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Imax by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

