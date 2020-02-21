Restart Energy MWAT Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,604.00 (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $7,604.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CoinZest, Sistemkoin and IDEX. Over the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Restart Energy MWAT Token Profile

MWAT is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,750,000 tokens. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Trading

Restart Energy MWAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX, Sistemkoin, Kucoin and CoinZest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

