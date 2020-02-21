Reviewing CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) & Etsy (NYSE:ETSY)

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of CBIZ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Etsy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CBIZ and Etsy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 0 0 N/A Etsy 1 4 13 0 2.67

Etsy has a consensus price target of $65.24, suggesting a potential upside of 21.49%. Given Etsy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Etsy is more favorable than CBIZ.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBIZ and Etsy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $922.00 million 1.66 $61.57 million $1.09 25.51 Etsy $603.69 million 10.54 $77.49 million $0.61 88.03

Etsy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBIZ. CBIZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.51% 11.36% 5.34% Etsy 14.14% 25.62% 9.61%

Volatility & Risk

CBIZ has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Etsy beats CBIZ on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services group offers group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The National Practices group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises in the United States and parts of Canada. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc. operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses. The company offers approximately 50 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including Etsy payments, a payment processing service; promoted listings, an on-site advertising service that allows sellers to pay for prominent placement of their listings in search results; shipping labels, which allows sellers in the United States and Canada to purchase discounted shipping labels; and pattern, a service that allows sellers to build custom Websites, as well as offers seller tools and education resources to manage the administrative side of their businesses. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

