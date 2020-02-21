Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dell were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 22.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,874,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $8,007,454.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,506 shares of company stock valued at $33,431,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dell in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

NYSE:DELL traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 490,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,198. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 billion. Dell had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 457.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

