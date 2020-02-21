Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. 5,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,438. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $383.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

