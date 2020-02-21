Rio Tinto’s (RIO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,460 ($58.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.56) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,340.05 ($57.09).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,188.50 ($55.10) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of GBX 3,900.50 ($51.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,360.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,246.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.25.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, with a total value of £373.28 ($491.03).

Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

