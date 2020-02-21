Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Cap of $36.46 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0716 or 0.00000741 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, C2CX, Upbit and Huobi. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $36.46 million and $2.45 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Huobi, C2CX, DragonEX, OKEx, Kyber Network, Binance, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

