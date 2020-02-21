Rivetz Price Hits $0.0059 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Rivetz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Radar Relay. Over the last week, Rivetz has traded 48.1% lower against the US dollar. Rivetz has a market cap of $156,107.00 and approximately $1,210.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rivetz Token Profile

Rivetz’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz.

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

