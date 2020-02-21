Rogers (NYSE:ROG) PT Lowered to $147.00

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ROG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of ROG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,787. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $109.80 and a fifty-two week high of $206.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Rogers had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rogers will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Rogers in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth $1,094,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,166,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after acquiring an additional 59,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

