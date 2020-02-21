Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RYCEY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of RYCEY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,716. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.03.

RYCEY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

