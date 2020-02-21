ROOBEE 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.35 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. One ROOBEE token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00049098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00492832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.46 or 0.06548510 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00068626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027706 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005093 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010328 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,777,076 tokens. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.