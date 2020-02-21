Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Given News Sentiment Score of -3.00

Media headlines about Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Roots earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RROTF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Roots stock remained flat at $$1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960. Roots has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

