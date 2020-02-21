Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $84.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Albemarle from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

Albemarle stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.33. 875,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,551. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 84.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 372,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

