Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $400.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Longbow Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.85.

DPZ traded down $2.86 on Friday, reaching $370.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,808. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,383,000 after purchasing an additional 43,642 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

