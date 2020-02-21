Royal Bank of Canada Raises L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $24.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

L Brands stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. 573,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,627,318. L Brands has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

