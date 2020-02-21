Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $132.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.13% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS CGJTF traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $85.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 736. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average is $76.24.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

