Royal Bank of Canada Trims Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Target Price to $28.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Dropbox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. 27,868,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,101. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $158,410.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,447 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dropbox by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.