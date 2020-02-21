Royal Bank of Canada Trims HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Target Price to $56.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of HFC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 59,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,946. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $414,183.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,199.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,857 shares of company stock worth $2,186,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 216.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after buying an additional 114,852 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 20.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 106.7% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 11,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.