Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,597 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $901.00. 13,403,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,415,668. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $161.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $616.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk purchased 13,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,450 shares of company stock worth $1,773,063. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.47.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

