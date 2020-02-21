Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 23,946 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,425,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $37,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 55,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 41,513 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after buying an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,015,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,929,000 after buying an additional 40,693 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GE traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 31,767,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,979,212. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

