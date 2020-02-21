Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 820 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $29,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cigna by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,659,527,000 after buying an additional 714,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,761,000 after buying an additional 631,998 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $63,720,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at $45,211,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,153 shares of company stock worth $6,740,841 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.44. 91,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,564. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.83. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

