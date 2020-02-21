Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $38,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $71.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,226,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,289,415. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average of $68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

