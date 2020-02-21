Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of International Paper worth $22,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $15,139,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,479. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

