Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $21,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,821,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,678,000 after acquiring an additional 94,026 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 882,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,137,000 after acquiring an additional 308,023 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after acquiring an additional 839,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,568,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total value of $416,320.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,307,332.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,998 shares of company stock worth $36,475,888 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded down $8.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $344.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,146,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,749. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.55 and a 200-day moving average of $277.73. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.82.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

