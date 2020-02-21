Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 10,846 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Fortive worth $24,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.1% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $75.81. 842,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,808. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.48. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.