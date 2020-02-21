Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,989 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $34,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 32.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $42,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,777 shares of company stock worth $10,326,575. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.76. 29,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,590. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.81.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

