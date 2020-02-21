Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 21,560 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $3,428,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 326,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,267,050.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,847,120. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.39. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

