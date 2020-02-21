Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 3,091 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $23,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,863,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.69. The stock had a trading volume of 86,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,387. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $117.03 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 84.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.48.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

